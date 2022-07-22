Commissioners discuss renovation of Pike County Courthouse

Upgrades and renovations to the Pike County Courthouse took over discussion when general manager and vice president Michael G. Meyer and account executive John Ferragonlo, from Remington & Vernick Engineers, visited the commissioners, Thursday morning.

Meyer gave the price tag of renovating at $4.8 million with some architectural work to renovate the courthouse, which sits in downtown Waverly at the corner of Second and Market Streets. Meyer described the architectural work, included in the price, as only architectural work as a result of renovating electrical and mechanical systems in the building.

If it is the plan of the county to redo the first floor offices in the courthouse Meyer said that would require more architectural work and a higher cost.

“If you want to redo those offices, which I am assuming, if you’re going to do total renovation, you probably want to look at how to redo those offices too,” Meyer said. “Because to say they are inefficient in an understatement.”

The pair from RVE explained the $4.8 million cost did not include any change in layout of the rooms in the building.

“If you’re looking at architectural, the courtroom is probably okay, but the rest you probably want redo, re-carpet, different things like that,” Meyer said. Meyer’s plans include an elevator and clean up some mold and asbestos found in the building. The heating system he recommended to be completely redone.

Structurally Meyer’s biggest concern is the roof.

“The biggest thing structurally is the roof,” Meyer said. “The roof has to go down. Other than the roof, we saw a few minor deflection, but being an 150-year-old building it structurally is not in bad shape. The biggest things in the electrical, the mechanical and the plumbing.”

Mechanically Meyer noted, when “that when people have unit heaters you know there is something wrong.”

“The boiler system cannot be controlled,” Mayer said. “You have that radiator heat you can turn on or off. You can’t say were going to run this at 68 degrees in the winter.”

Commissioner Jeff Chattin asked if construction was to start tomorrow how long would the building be under construction. Meyer answered for at least a year and half.

Meyer said that another cost the commissioners would have to consider was where to put people while the building was under construction.

Meyer talked about electric wall mounted heaters which termed “very inefficient and a safety hazard.” He also noted window air conditioning units in the building. “The judge’s chambers is air conditioned, however, it’s a 20-year-old system and it’s on its last leg and where they units in the attic, which has horrible access to try to get to and it’s not safe to get to.”

Chattin asked if the county was to build the exact same sized building what it would cost. Ferragonlo used a formula and came up with a cost of $16 million dollars.

“You have community attachment going on here,” Chattin said. “Really and truly the people that work there are very attached to that building, they just want to see the amenities. They want to see modern amenities, but they like the building.”

Ferragonlo pressed his opinion that during renovations the displaced personnel could be housed in the Government Center.

“You look at efficiencies from the standpoint of a private business, we have to look at it from the efficiency in government,” Chattin said to Ferragonlo. “Government is quite a bit different, and you’ve worked with other government facilities, but the judges all want their own courtroom, they don’t share their courtrooms.”

“We have two options: we either renovate it or we replace it,” Chattin said.

Commissioner Tony Montgomery asked if you replace it what do you do with the existing building. “Do you tear it down?,” asked Montgomery. Chattin answered him yes, and Montgomery replied,” Jeff (Chattin), they’re going to shoot your cows.”

Montgomery and Chattin made the decision to read the report and “digest” the information presented by the representatives from RVE. Meyer said he would finish his report and return the panel at a later date.