Two people suffered serious injuries on the afternoon of July 21 after a shuttle bus crashed at Los Angeles International Airport. According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, the LAX-operated shuttle bus carrying around 23 people and a driver crashed when it was carrying passengers to and from the LAXit ride pickup lot. LAX police said in a statement that the driver miscalculated a turn and collided with a pillar at the lower level of Circle Way and Center Way.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO