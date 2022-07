POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association is hosting its 22nd Annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo on July 22 & 23 at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for 18-14, and free for 13 and under and veterans.

Gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.powmiarodeo.org