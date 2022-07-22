ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon Found Guilty Of Contempt Of Congress

By Andy Campbell
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMQ6K_0gpJpAZm00

A federal jury on Friday found former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt for ignoring subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

After three hours of deliberations, the jury found Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress, which carry a minimum sentence of 30 days behind bars and fines of up to $100,000.

Bannon’s team rested their case on Thursday without calling any defense witnesses — including Bannon himself — and instead asked the judge to acquit him, according to The Associated Press.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston said during closing arguments that the subpoenas were straightforward and that Bannon chose to blow them off.

“Our government only works if people show up. It only works if people play by the rules, and it only works if people are held accountable when they do not,” Gaston said, according to NBC News .

After the House Jan. 6 committee issued his subpoenas, Bannon was quoted by The Daily Mail as responding: “I stand with Trump and the Constitution.”

Later on Friday, the heads of the committee, chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) released a joint statement calling Bannon’s conviction a “victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work.”

“As the prosecutor stated, Steve Bannon ‘chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law,’” they continued. “Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences. No one is above the law.”

Bannon has served as Trump’s fervent supporter and unofficial adviser for years, and has bragged about his own “starring role” in the Jan. 6 hearings.

But he has warned Trump supporters that the committee is out to get them.

“J6 [the committee] is about shutting down the army of the awakened,” he said on an episode of his podcast, “War Room.” It’s “shutting down Trump, but it’s also coming after you,” he added.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 24

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Reportedly Steve Bannon will be required to wear an ankle bracelet while awaiting sentencing at his homeless encampment.

Reply(13)
15
John Hedegaard
4d ago

what do you expect. DC is Democrats. A Republican can't get a fair trial no matter what the charges are when the judge and jury are all Democrats. Thats not Justice.

Reply(1)
2
Related
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contempt Of Congress#House#The Associated Press#Nbc News#The Daily Mail#The Select Committee
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

105K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy