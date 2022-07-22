Former Secret Service agent discusses Jan. 6

The TSA at LAX is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's listing of active outbreaks at non-residential settings, a total of 220 workers with the Transportation Security Administration has tested positive for COVID in the last week.The numbers are made up of official lab-confirmed cases, and may not include results from rapid tests taken at home.In fact, a number of departments at LAX are experiencing large outbreaks, including American Airlines, which has reported a total of 154 infections; and Southwest Airlines with 28...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO