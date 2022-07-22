ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Former Secret Service agent discusses Jan. 6

By Your Morning Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, Calif. — A former Secret Service agent and president of Lionheart...

spectrumnews1.com

Voice of OC

Could Undocumented Residents Soon Vote in Santa Ana?

While undocumented immigrants remain barred from voting in federal elections, Santa Ana could join other parts of the U.S. that have in recent years allowed noncitizen voting at the local level. As they debated city charter amendments at their July 19 meeting, most City Council members indicated support for a...
SANTA ANA, CA
Canyon News

Santa Monica City Council Passes Ban On Dangerous Items At Protests

SANTA MONICA—An emergency ordinance passed on Saturday, July 23, banning potentially dangerous items from protests after reports of individuals at certain demonstrations were said to have been armed with items like knives and tactical gear. SMPD Lieutenant Sal Lucio told Santa Monica Daily Press that, “In general, over the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Mighty 990

Los Angeles On City-Wide Tactical Alert After Mass Shooting

DEVELOPING STORY: At least three people were killed and many others wounded after gunfire broke out in Peck Park in Los Angeles. The entire city is on a tactical alert as police hunt down those responsible for the attack. Graphic photos from the scene show one car covered in blood with a lifeless body nearby. Click here to get the KWAM NewsTalk Memphis App — your number one source for political news in the Mid-South.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month. A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

TSA, American Airlines hit by COVID outbreaks at LAX

The TSA at LAX is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials.According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's listing of active outbreaks at non-residential settings, a total of 220 workers with the Transportation Security Administration has tested positive for COVID in the last week.The numbers are made up of official lab-confirmed cases, and may not include results from rapid tests taken at home.In fact, a number of departments at LAX are experiencing large outbreaks, including American Airlines, which has reported a total of 154 infections; and Southwest Airlines with 28...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fuller.edu

Statement on the Passing of Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pasadena City Councilman John J. Kennedy. We are very grateful for John’s great work in our community and as our representative over the years. He was a good friend of Fuller and we pray to our Lord to bring comfort to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. Our deepest condolences.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Barger publicly opposes return to mandatory COVID masking rule in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Days before the county considers reimposing an indoor mask-wearing mandate, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Monday issued a public statement opposing such a move, saying she’s seen no hard evidence that such a requirement would curb spread of COVID-19. In an open letter sent to her Fifth District constituents, Barger said she believes "masking mandates are polarizing and unenforceable," and said she does not believe such a move would have any major impact.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA DA Gascón losing a second top adviser amid recall effort and public fury over crime

Alisa Blair, a key deputy to Democratic Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón who spearheaded his juvenile justice directives, is leaving her post. She told Fox News Digital Friday she will be taking a position as the policy and special projects director for the Community Based Public Safety Collective, a national progressive neighborhood-oriented public safety think tank.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Over 400 firearms recovered during Santa Ana gun buyback

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Over 400 firearms were recovered during a Santa Ana Anonymous Gun Buyback event on Saturday. The event aimed to reduce the amount of guns in the community. Participants dropped off firearms to the Santa Ana Police Department, with no questions asked, in exchange for a...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Police investigate suspicious item at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Airport police descended on LAX Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious item that was found inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The airport tweeted at 9:25 a.m. that passengers were being moved away from the area during the investigation. Those waiting for a ground transportation shuttle at Tom Bradley were asked to move Terminal 6 for pickup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Mayor’s Ex-Aide Breaks Her Silence

INGLEWOOD – Despite an ongoing lawsuit against Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. his ex-aide has broken her silence after posting messages to friends and family on her social media account describing what she’s been going through since her employment ended with the City in December 2019. Melanie...
INGLEWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo has 2nd highest rent in L.A. County

It’s expensive to rent an apartment in WeHo, and it’s not getting any cheaper. West Hollywood ranked 2nd on a list of the most expensive cities to rent in the Los Angeles metro area. The survey by Zumper, released this month, clocked the median West Hollywood rent at $2,890 for a one-bedroom unit.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

