Nolan Neal Of 'The Voice' Has Died At 41 & Heartbroken Fans Are Chipping In For A Funeral

Fans are pouring out their love and cash for Nolan Neal, the singer who stunned TV audiences with his performances on The Voice and America's Got Talent before his death this week at the age of 41.

The talented musician was found dead in his apartment on Monday, Neal's cousin, Dylan Seals, told TMZ. Seals later told People that Neal's death was related to "substance abuse."

Neal once got a standing ovation for performing an original song about getting sober on America's Got Talent, and he was open about his struggles with substance abuse, reported CNN.

"He did not have any life insurance or any money whatsoever," Neal's daughter, Caylin Cate, wrote on the GoFundMe page to help cover his funeral expenses.

"The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones," said the description. "Anything is appreciated, and I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us."

Heartbroken fans, friends and community members shattered the $15,000 goal within a day, with donations topping $21,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Many donors also left moving messages on the page.

"Nolan, You were always there for me and helped me through. I wish you were here with us, and I wish you would have reached out with 88, so we could help," read one message.

"My heart goes out to Caylin and Nolan's family. I was so sad to hear that he had passed away. I first saw Nolan's story on AGT. It was so inspiring," read another.

The Voice paid tribute to the former contestant on Twitter and praised his "incredible talent."

\u201cWe are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal. His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time. \u2764\ufe0f\u201d — The Voice (@The Voice) 1658258859

Neal shared some details about his journey with addiction during a 2020 interview with WBIR. He told the outlet that he got sober in 2010 but relapsed after he joined a band.

"I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in," said Neal.

"I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself, telling myself that I could control it."

It wasn't immediately clear when the funeral will be held.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.