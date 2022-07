DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Decatur Public Schools announced it would not move forward with the school project in Lincoln Park. The district said in a statement, Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District have been in ongoing conversations about the potential use of a portion of Lincoln Park to build a new school to serve students and families in the West End. According to the district, at this time, those conversations have come to an end, and it will not be moving forward with the project in Lincoln Park.

