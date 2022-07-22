ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverage of the Week: Harvey & Harriet, the wine sports people love (and I have no opinion on)

By Christian D'Andrea
 5 days ago
Welcome back to FTW’s Beverage of the Week series. Previously, we’ve folded these in to our betting guides, whether that’s been for the NFL slate or a bizarrely successful run through the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Here, we mostly chronicle and review beers, but happily expand that scope to any beverage that pairs well with sports. Yes, even cookie dough whiskey.

Professional sports used to be beer’s domain. Miller Lite cemented this by making legends like John Madden and Red Auerbach its spokesmen back in the 1980s.

But lately, wine has eaten into that market share. Lebron James loves it so much he’d previously fit visits to Napa Valley into the Cavaliers’ West Coast road trips. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe’s second act is as a celebrated vintner in his home state of Washington. More and more, American pro sports’ relationships with fermented grapes has grown beyond bottles of Korbel champagne soaking championship locker rooms.

In that spirit, I’m branching this feature out into unchartered territory (for me). Harvey & Harriet is Booker Vineyard’s “cult wine,” a $30 Bordeaux blend from a company that typically specializes in bottles that start in the triple digits. It’s an ode to vintner/farmer Eric Jensen’s parents, and since Eric’s Popping Corks podcast has had a bunch of sports figures on it, like Joc Pederson, Rick Mirer and Will Blackmon, well, it seemed like a natural fit for this column.

But while I am a Rhode Island high school football legend much like Blackmon (having successfully led Pilgrim’s freshman team to a 4-3 record in 1998), I am not a wine expert. My experiences with the grown-up grape juice generally falls into three categories:

  1. Sips of left-behind chilled white wines, snuck away during slow moments during my time as a gondolier on the Providence River (long story).
  2. Gulps of Sunset Blush, pulled directly from a freshly-slapped bag of Franzia.
  3. MD 20/20, transferred from the bottle and into a can to make for easier gesturing at Purdue University tailgates.

So I’m going into Harvey & Harriet with an open mind and a complete lack of understanding about what I should be looking for. OK. Well, let’s see how this goes.

My non-wine drinking review: Uh, B? A-? It's better than Mad Dog?

Well, now that we’ve got the full disclosure that I have no idea what I’m doing, let’s dig in. Harvey & Harriet looks great — the bottle even gives way to a cork with H <3 H printed on it in tribute to the founder’s parents which, aw.

The pour smells like… wine. It tastes like… wine. There’s a little bitter acid that creates a generally dry profile in a way the cheap wines of my past never did. The sweetness of the chilled whites I once swigged on a dock on the Providence River is notably absent. It’s unfamiliar, but I want to try more if that makes any sense.

But, at the same time, every subsequent sip is… wine. I think it’s probably very good wine — light years ahead of MD 20/20, which isn’t really a bragging point but here we are. I like it fine for a drink I don’t want any more of. You know what? Let me call in someone qualified here.

Review from someone who actually enjoys wine: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jb0fg_0gpJhlkr00

Fortunately for me, my wife *does* drink wine. Mostly very fancy looking boxed wines. And so when I asked for her expertise, she was happy to polish off the bottle and lend her thoughts in a manner more nuanced than “yes, that is wine.”

My thoughts, which are also not sophisticated: Love the packaging, love the idea… but funny enough, a $30 bottle of wine in our house is a high price point. We could and do get the equivalent to eight bottles for that price via the box delivery system.

However, this is definitely better than what I drink from the box. This, for me, would be something I’d buy for a nice meal with friends or family. Because I’m poor, and this is good. Like that it’s not overly sweet, has a strong flavor and finishes dry (my personal preference).

I would add it’s substantial or full-bodied (I don’t pretend to know the terms), but it’s one that I am savoring slowly, in a good way. Also, yay Paso Robles.

“Yay Paso Robles.” I don’t know what that means, but sure! It seems like Harvey & Harriet is a very good wine I am thoroughly incapable of enjoying at the level it’s meant to be enjoyed. So if you like wine well, dang, seems like a proper choice.

