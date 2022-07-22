Millville man arrested with two guns in Atlantic City, police say

A Cumberland County man was arrested with two loaded handguns after leading officers on a foot chase Monday, Atlantic City police said.

Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga were assisting with a large crowd in the 3000 block of the Boardwalk just before 4 a.m., when they saw a man drop what they believed was a handgun, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

As Marquise Milledge tried to pick up the gun, the officers ordered him not to, according to the report.

Milledge then picked up the gun and fled west, with the officers chasing him, Aristizabal said.

He got off the Boardwalk at Chelsea Avenue with the gun still in his hand, the report claims.

Harned called for more units, and Milledge was stopped in the second block of South Chelsea Avenue by Officers Fitzroy Simpson and Joseph Kelly Jr., Aristizabal said.

He was arrested without further incident.

A search found a second handgun in Milledge’s waistband, Aristizabal said.

Both guns were loaded and fitted with high-capacity magazines, according to the charges. One had hollow-point bullets.

One gun had been reported stolen from Vineland, according to the report. Milledge also had an outstanding warrant out of Bridgeton.

Milledge, 26, of Millville, is now in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges including two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and obstruction. He is also charged with receiving stolen property.