The Flint Hills Discovery Center hosts the annual 'National Day of the Cowboy' with activities for kids of all ages. “So this is our annual celebration of the American cowboy. So we have lots of things going on today and yes, branding station outside the buckboard rides for folks to go on. Kids activities upstairs, they can make their own bolo ties. And we’ve got the K State rodeo club here. They're showing people how you actually wrote the calf so you can get your hands on the rope and try it out yourself.” Flint Hills Discovery Center, Assistant Director, Stephen Bridenstine says.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO