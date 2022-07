Normally, we would have a show on the podcast dedicated to the start of training camp. However, as the Arizona Cardinals open camp, there was so much else to talk about. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I react to Kyler Murray’s new contract and go through the financials and the extra clauses. We discuss the new alternate black helmet and then get into our training camp preview, discussing the players we are watching, the injuries they are dealing with and the notable position battles.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO