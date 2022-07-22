American Sport Climbing’s Contentious Beginnings

Thrillseekers, Via Ferrata Delle Aquile might be your new favorite hiking route. Also known as the Eagles’ Via Ferrata, this suspended iron path in Trento, Italy, welcomes expert hikers for the challenge of a lifetime. Located on Paganella Mountain’s eastern face in the Brenta Dolomites, the Eagles’ Via Ferrata consists of a narrow footpath that overlooks the nearby Adige Valley. Those experienced and brave enough to travel the route earn bragging rights for tackling one of Europe’s most extreme hiking locations. Cable cars and chair lifts from Andalo and Fai della Paganella, comunes in northern Italy, help adventurers reach the area....

