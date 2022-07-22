ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTG holding auditions for upcoming production of Cinderella

The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

NEWPORT—The Newport Theatre Guild is excited to announce audition dates for its fall production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, Cinderella.

The timeless enchantment of this magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Cinderella’s music is well-known and loved and helps bring the classic story to life.

Auditions are set for Sunday, July 31, 3 p.m., Monday, August 1, 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, August 2, 6:30 p.m. They will be held in the Cocke County High School auditorium. Those auditioning need to come to at least one of the audition dates and prepare 16 measures of a song appropriate for the style of the show.

They will also be asked to do a cold reading from the script. The show allows for flexible casting, incorporating roles for both adults and children. Children who audition need to be at least eight years of age, and will only be needed for the ensemble (non-speaking roles, group number songs/dances). Adults are needed for principal roles, as well as members of the ensemble.

Follow the Newport Theatre Guild’s website, www.newporttheatreguild.com, as well as on social media (Facebook, Instagram), for the latest updates and information concerning auditions and the show. The Guild looks forward to presenting an amazing production to the Newport and Cocke County community in November!

