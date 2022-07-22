PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League brings back Sandlot Fun Days for softball, baseball

Pickleball is a surging sport – and with all ages playing, some players are in search of strategies to keep up with the challenges. Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy‘s West Seattle clinic (WSB sponsor) tells us, “I recently had the opportunity to contribute to a national physical therapy magazine article (APTA Magazine) on how physical therapy is helping pickleball players stay healthy! Since pickleball is such a popular and fast-growing sport, particularly in the PNW, I thought this may be of interest to members of the West Seattle community.” Here’s the article in PDF. Mark also sent this link to an article on pickleball and shoulder injuries that he published last year on the LWPT website. Pickleball is so hot in Seattle, the city Parks Department is working to expand facilities; next step in its ongoing study is an August 11th briefing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO