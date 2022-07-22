ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League brings back Sandlot Fun Days for softball, baseball

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids 7 to 12 years old are invited to West Seattle Little League Sandlot Fun Days starting next week, even if they have no experience playing baseball/softball! Here’s the announcement:. West Seattle Little League is bringing back Sandlot Fun Days for a second season after the success of...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

SPORTS: Local physical therapist offers advice for pickleball players in national publication

Pickleball is a surging sport – and with all ages playing, some players are in search of strategies to keep up with the challenges. Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy‘s West Seattle clinic (WSB sponsor) tells us, “I recently had the opportunity to contribute to a national physical therapy magazine article (APTA Magazine) on how physical therapy is helping pickleball players stay healthy! Since pickleball is such a popular and fast-growing sport, particularly in the PNW, I thought this may be of interest to members of the West Seattle community.” Here’s the article in PDF. Mark also sent this link to an article on pickleball and shoulder injuries that he published last year on the LWPT website. Pickleball is so hot in Seattle, the city Parks Department is working to expand facilities; next step in its ongoing study is an August 11th briefing.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K’s return

10:05 AM: Today’s first big event is on – the Float Dodger 5K, which started this year in waves – above, the first wave, Team Triumph. Others followed:. The Float Dodger takes participants along the West Seattle Grand Parade route on California SW from Hiawatha to The Junction, this year “dodging” the West Seattle Rotary‘s float pre-parade. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents the Float Dodger 5K, and told us this morning that more than 520 people had registered! Following the 5K, it’s root-beer-float time. Results are here; fastest finisher was 34-year-old Steve Raswey Ng’etich, in 15:31.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From crafting to meditating, options for your West Seattle Monday

(New public-art installation at Westcrest Park, ‘ChromaCyclium’ by Ken Roepe) WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will open today, EC Hughes at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. (The Highland Park spraypark continues its daily schedule, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: This week’s heat alert upgraded

(Tetherball at sunset, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally) 4:34 PM SUNDAY: The National Weather Service is still predicting a heat wave Tuesday through Friday, and this afternoon it upgraded the alert level to Excessive Heat Watch. The alert is for Tuesday afternoon through Friday night; the forecast still suggests Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest days, possibly into the mid-90s.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle Grand Parade, report #3: The people!

If you were somewhere on California SW between Admiral or The Junction, watching today’s West Seattle Grand Parade, congratulations on being part of its big comeback! We’ve already published photos of the winning entries, plus video of the entire parade, but we wanted to acknowledge even more of the people who participated:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

2 Replies to "FOUND BIRD: Parrot? - RESOLVED"

That’s a macaw. Definitely a parrot. Poor guy! I sure hope s/he gets back home soon. Please post here as he’s spotted to help his people find him. Michael Ostrogorsky July 24, 2022 (6:04 pm) Definitely a parrot. Greenwing Macaw Parrot. Posted to Seattle Parrots Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60568433807/permalink/10160188899863808/
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 25th. The Alki Avenue pump-station project has been mobilizing (1400 block). Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Play Ball#Sandlot Fun Days
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; burglary by tractor; car prowl

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, starting with two from the weekend:. GUNFIRE: This is the only “confirmed gunfire” report in the weekend SPD summaries. Police went to 24th/Kenyon just after 1:30 am Sunday after a report of possible gunfire. The report says, “Officers located evidence of a shooting, broken glass, a makeshift memorial and two unoccupied vehicles struck by gunfire.” Someone told police they heard people arguing, then the gunfire, then two vehicles left the area. The report doesn’t elaborate on the “makeshift memorial” but that corner has this history.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Constellation Park cleared of contamination concerns, but not Cormorant Cove

An update from Seattle Public Utilities, 16 days after we first reported that contamination concerns had led to beach closures south of Alki Point. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register says signs were removed today from Constellation Park (Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint) “after water samples showed acceptable levels of bacteria.” However, she added. “Signs will remain in place at Cormorant Cove Beach, keeping the area closed to water activities, until samples indicate acceptable levels.” The original problem has been fixed, she says, so they’re not sure yet what the problem is: “On July 13, a property owner on Beach Drive repaired its broken side sewer that had been discharging into the water. Because bacteria levels remain high at Cormorant Cove, additional sources of the elevated bacteria are being investigated.” Register told us a week ago that SPU planned to “issue a notice of violation … after determining cost-recovery needs”; no new information on that yet.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: Boeing ecoDemonstrator’s West Seattle flyby

(The smaller plane accompanying it is not identified on the tracker – possibly for photography.) You can read about the ecoDemonstrator program on Boeing’s website. Freak out at Mioposto July 22, 2022 (5:41 pm) Wish Boeing would more actively announce these activities. We thought it was a military...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy