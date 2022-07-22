ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers RB Najee Harris says he's good with 500 touches

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZDFE_0gpJRN7V00

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris finished his rookie campaign with 381 touches for 1,667 total yards. After many games he was asked about his heavy workload and he dismissed any concerns. Harris never seemed to hit a rookie wall despite running behind a substandard offensive line.

This season, Harris is prepared to up his workload even more if it means it helps the team win. Harris was on the Rich Eisen Show and said he’s going to get 500 touches and he’s fine with it as long as the team is winning.

“I’ll get 500,” Harris said. “Listen, I didn’t have an issue with it. It was the media who had an issue with it. I told them every game, ‘If this is the way we’re winning, I can carry the load.’ I train to carry loads.”

In case you are wondering how many times a player has had 500 touches in a season, the answer is zero. The closest was Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back James Wilder. Back in 1984 he was the entire Bucs offense, rushing for 1,544 yards on 407 carries and caught 85 passes for 685 more yards.

3 under-the-radar Patriots players to watch on defense

With every offseason, positional battles become a talking point for fans and media alike. This one was no different. On both sides of the ball, the Patriots added players that they will hope will make an impact on the team come September. While none of these signings were as flashy as the ones the team made the last offseason, they will still hopefully help out in any way that they can.
Chiefs make three roster moves ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trio of roster moves ahead of the onset of training camp. On Monday, the Chiefs placed UDFA WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, effectively ending his rookie season before it even began. Ross was one of four players placed on the active/PUP list over the weekend. The reason he landed on the PUP list is that he had a second surgery to repair the broken foot he dealt with at Clemson last season.
