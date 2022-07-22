Steelers RB Najee Harris says he's good with 500 touches

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris finished his rookie campaign with 381 touches for 1,667 total yards. After many games he was asked about his heavy workload and he dismissed any concerns. Harris never seemed to hit a rookie wall despite running behind a substandard offensive line.

This season, Harris is prepared to up his workload even more if it means it helps the team win. Harris was on the Rich Eisen Show and said he’s going to get 500 touches and he’s fine with it as long as the team is winning.

“I’ll get 500,” Harris said. “Listen, I didn’t have an issue with it. It was the media who had an issue with it. I told them every game, ‘If this is the way we’re winning, I can carry the load.’ I train to carry loads.”

In case you are wondering how many times a player has had 500 touches in a season, the answer is zero. The closest was Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back James Wilder. Back in 1984 he was the entire Bucs offense, rushing for 1,544 yards on 407 carries and caught 85 passes for 685 more yards.