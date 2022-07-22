ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Jam-packed weekend for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park

WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiloxi Shucker's GM Hunter Reed on sellout crowds and the season still ahead. Last Sunday's home game for the Biloxi Shuckers was a sellout, and one of the team's largest crowds ever....

www.wlox.com

WLOX

14th annual Dale Brown Basketball Camp underway in Ocean Springs

After a 19-day hiatus, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM park for a pair of series and a weekend of festivities. Pat Sapp’s journey from Marine to Paralympic gold medalist. Almost 70 years ago, Pat Sapp was born in Ohio. Nowadays, he resides in Biloxi with his family, and his 2002 Paralympics gold medal.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Betsy Ann Riverboat to make Bay St. Louis its new harbor

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fans of the Betsy Ann Riverboat will soon have to head to the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor to hitch a ride. That’s because in one week, owner Michael White is moving away from the congested harbor between Margaritaville and Golden Nugget in Biloxi. He...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Mega Millions jackpot tops $600M for tonight’s drawing

The MegaMillions jackpot has grown to more than $660 million and the drawing is happening tonight. If someone wins tonight, they have the option of taking a lump sum — which by the way is estimated to be more than $376 million. It’s the fifth largest jackpot offered in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Farm Bureau Mississippi celebrates 100 years, looks ahead to 100 more

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From agriculture to aquaculture, more than a quarter of Mississippi’s economy comes from farming. One longtime state business is celebrating the industry and their involvement. Farm Bureau of Mississippi has been the primary insurer of farmers all over the state. The company celebrates it’s 100th...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

First Ever One Love Caribbean Festival Hits The Coast

The first ever one love Caribbean festival took place on Saturday at Orangutang’s Daiquiris and Bar in Gulfport. The festival showcased Caribbean and Jamaican culture through different reggae bands from New Orleans, retail shopping and food vendors. Event organizer Frank Selby says he hopes to expand the Caribbean and...
GULFPORT, MS
visitmississippi.org

6 Great Mississippi Venues to Tailgate Indoors

When a new sports season starts, gathering with friends and fans in homes and local hangouts to cheer on your favorite team is always a good time. When you want to catch the big game but aren’t in the mood to host a party at home, Mississippi has you covered with plenty of sports bars, restaurants, and pubs to get you in the spirit. From storied institutions to local watering holes, Mississippi makes it easy to grab a pint or signature cocktail and fill up on your favorite gameday foods—whether you’re in the mood for buffalo wings, pizza, burgers, or barbecue—then sit back, relax, and watch the game. Here are six perfect places for an indoor tailgate in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Rent increases blindside Gulf Coast seniors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “They sent me a letter through my mail and didn’t say anything to me. I found it by accident.”. An anonymous resident at Palm Isle Apartment Homes says she received a notice that her rent is going up by more than $600. The 72-year-old says it caught her by surprise.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Pass Christian

Noah from Denmark met the family that will host him this school year. Happening Now: Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Festival. The 2nd Annual Gulf Coast Music and Food Truck Festival is going on right now in Gulfport. Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. |
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Historic downtown Biloxi hardware store closing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fixture in downtown Biloxi for more than 60 years is closing the doors. Customers looking for hard to find items with a personal touch have depended on Ellzey’s Hardware on the corner of Lameuse St. and Howard Ave. Co-owner Sandra Cannette first went to...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Danish exchange student receives warm welcome to the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at the Gulfport International Airport, Noah Sorrentino from Denmark met the family that will host him this school year. Noah is a 16-year-old foreign exchange student who wants to be a pilot one day. Sean Cross, a local Air Force pilot, has all kinds of things planned for Noah while he’s here. He may even be able to take Noah in the air with him.
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula officials optimistic Amtrak passenger service will return to coast

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- In February 2016, the Pascagoula community came out to welcome Amtrak officials and other dignitaries, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, as a passenger train pulled into Pascagoula for the first time since 2005. And then they waited. And hoped. Six years later, they’re still waiting -- and...
WLOX

Community rising to support Gulfport bakery in wake of price increases

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just days after raising prices, Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport nearly ran out of cookies, brownies, and scones Friday. It was an overwhelming show of support from loyal customers who understand inflation is affecting us all. Owner Danielle White said it was a painful, but necessary...
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Explosion Totals Boat at Pass Christian Yacht Works

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — Just before noon, Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Pass Christian Fire Department responded to a call about a boat explosion at Pass Christian Yacht Works full service boat yard. According to the department, when they got to the self-service yard, the fire was fully involved.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS

