Iowa State Patrol Reminds Us We’re in the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer
By Steve Pulaski
Q107.5
5 days ago
It's a trend that starts Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend. It's unofficial, yet it's real. It's a dangerous time to be on the roadways, particularly for teenagers. We're currently in a stretch of time known as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer." This is a...
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor. Old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
