Two Vehicle Crash Topples Car on Badger Road
Usually when driving on a rural road, in this case, Badger, you don't see a lot of rear-end collisions. Benton County Deputies respond to crash on Badger Road. Thursday night,...newstalk870.am
Usually when driving on a rural road, in this case, Badger, you don't see a lot of rear-end collisions. Benton County Deputies respond to crash on Badger Road. Thursday night,...newstalk870.am
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0