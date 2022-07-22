ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Gregory Dean Tyree

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory Dean Tyree, 62, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born February 1, 1960, in Bedford, he was the son of Robert John and Frances Louise (Baker) Tyree. He married Tina Leah Jones on December 17, 1983, and she preceded him in death July 26,...

Obituary: Morrell R. Tucker

Morrell R. Tucker, 90, of Bedford, died Monday, July 25th at the IU Hospice House. Born September 20, 1931, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Richard Tucker and Gladys Charles Tucker. He married Ella Mae (Cline) on August 31, 1990, and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2019. He was a firefighter, retiring from the Bedford Fire Department. More than anything, Morrell and Ella Mae enjoyed fishing together, playing cards, going to the casino, and Cooper, their dog. Morrell thoroughly enjoyed sitting and talking with family and friends about the good ole days.
Obituary: Samuel Jon Williams

Samuel Jon Williams, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Bloomington, passed away March 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Sam was born May 14, 1946, in Bloomington. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and golf. Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (McCullough) Williams;...
Obituary: Viola Maxine Rogers

Viola Maxine Rogers, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 12:52 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Viola was born on November 23, 1930, in Martin County, IN, she was the daughter of Theodore & Goldie Lee. She married Ernest Rogers and he preceded her in death.
Obituary: Sharon K. (Porter) Kern

Sharon Kaye (Porter) Kern, of Bedford, died at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th at the Hamilton Pointe Nursing Home in Newburgh. Born February 6, 1942, in Marion County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Verna (Spinks) Porter. She married Ronald E. Kern on her birthday, February 6, 1960, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2015. Family meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
Obituary: Bettie Ruth Wells

Bettie Ruth Wells, 85, of Bedford and formally of Springville passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. at her residence. Born July 4th, 1937 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to William Albert and Zula Agnes (Stover) Stockton. She married Wayne Curtis (Runt) Wells on January 29th, 1965. She was employed by several businesses throughout her life. At age 16, she went to work at Kresge’s on the square in Bedford. After she graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1957, she got on at Trav-Lers in Orleans. After Tav-Lers she began her lifelong career as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Then when her children grew up and on their own, she went back into the workforce at PRD in Springville and at Indiana Metal Craft in Bloomington until her husband became ill. That’s when she stayed home to care for him until his death on January 6th, 2002. Little did she know, but she took on that caregiver role again with her son, Curtis Dale Wells, until his death on September 13th, 2020.
Obituary: Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy

Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy, 55, of Bedford, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was a beloved son, brother, father, papaw, nephew, cousin, co-worker, and friend. Kenny was born on November 4, 1966, in Bedford, the son of Michael and Loretta...
Obituary: Angela R. Brown

Angela R. Brown, 56, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon after an extended illness. Born on November 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Gary and Rita (Dalton) Wessell. She married Arthur Brown on June 25, 1983, in Bedford, and he survives. She worked at CVS Stores for many years.
Obituary: Janet L. Kimbley

Janet L. Kimbley, 80, of Seymour, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Columbus. Born December 27, 1941, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Danny and Mary (Darcus) Speer. She married Larry Kimbley on June 5, 1960, and he survives. She had worked at Farm Bureau Co-op and retired from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Obituary: Jerry Deaton

Jerry Deaton, 80, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence. Born on April 12, 1942, he was the son of Estill and Mary (Brewer) Deaton. He married Clara Guthrie on June 26, 1965, and she survives. Jerry retired from Visteon in 2008. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, gardening, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was of the Christian faith.
Help celebrate 75 years of the Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – The 75th Persimmon Festival Planning Committee is gearing up for this year’s festival. Serving on this year’s committee are Mark Bryant, Don Caudell II, Tonya Chastain, Krystal Shetler, and Larry Caudell with Co-chairwoman Carol Chambers and Aimee Carlisle and Parade Chairwomen Vicky Schlagel and Toya Lamm.
First Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair to take place on Sunday, August 28

LINCOLN CITY – Lincoln State Park is partnering with the Lincoln Amphitheatre to launch their first “Young Abe’s Bluegrass and Country Craft Fair” on Sunday, August 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. central in the Lincoln Amphitheatre parking area. The event will feature a variety of craft vendors, food, and naturalist-led activities for people of all ages.
Police Log: July 26, 2022

12:40 a.m. Ashley Blackwell, 23, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. 7:41 p.m. Brittney Tincher, 25, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Incidents – July 25. 12:45 a.m. 911 call investigation in...
LCIS School Board to meet on Thursday, July 28th

FAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent Schools board of trustees will meet in executive session on Thursday, July 28th at 5:30 p.m. with a public session following at 7 p.m. Agenda for the executive session:. Welcome and Introduction. Jason Lyons -President – Lawrence County Independent Schools. Subjects of...
Daddy & Daughter date night in the flower patch at Ratkovich Farm

BEDFORD – Create a one-of-a-kind memory with one on one time at Ratkovich Farm at 413 Fayetteville Owen Road in Bedford on Saturday, July 30th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Daddy’s and daughters of all ages are encouraged to spend this special time together at the farm. You can spend your evening in the flower patch picking and designing your own bouquet with your little ones. A bonfire and s’mores kits available for purchase, along with other concessions will be available.
Mitchell VFW Post 9107 is looking for new members

MITCHELL – The Mitchell VFW Post 9107 is in search of new members. Call 812-849-4900 for membership details. Steak night is on the first Friday of the month serving either T-bone or Ribeye steaks, with potatoes. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Join the Bloomington Greater Chamber of Commerce for this popular quarterly The Morning Buzz on Wednesday, August 10th

BLOOMINGTON – Join the Bloomington Greater Chamber of Commerce for this popular quarterly event and find out what The Morning Buzz is all about on Wednesday, August 10th. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. and the Buzz will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the College Mall Food Court. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Click here to make your reservation.
