If you are ready for a break for the summertime heat in the Big Country you may have to wait awhile as hot and dry weather is in the forecast for the next several days to come. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO