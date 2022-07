Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is warning people across eastern North Carolina of what they say is the most elaborate scam they’ve seen yet. Major David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff's Office said scammers are not only pretending to be real deputies, they’re also setting up what appear to be legitimate voicemail systems, tricking residents into handing over thousands of dollars.

