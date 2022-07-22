ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Mill Creek's Jasmine Sanchez commits to East Tennessee State

By From Staff Reports
gwinnettprepsports.com
 5 days ago

Jasmine Sanchez, a 2022 Mill Creek grad, announced her...

www.gwinnettprepsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Dexter McCleon Jr. selected for Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival

Suwanee resident Dexter McCleon Jr., who attends Buford, was selected for the third annual 12U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival. The event is scheduled for Aug. 14 at noon at the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, and provides participants with baseball-related activities as well as philanthropy work ahead of the game.
SUWANEE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy