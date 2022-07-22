Mill Creek's Jasmine Sanchez commits to East Tennessee State

Alabama landed Gwinnett’s highest-rated football recruit from the Class of 2023 on Wednesday. Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs chose the Crimson Tide over his other top finalists Ohio State, Georgia, North Carolina and Notre Dame in an announcement at his high school.
Suwanee resident Dexter McCleon Jr., who attends Buford, was selected for the third annual 12U Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival. The event is scheduled for Aug. 14 at noon at the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, and provides participants with baseball-related activities as well as philanthropy work ahead of the game.
