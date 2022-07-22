ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers will announce new sports franchise for Tulsa, source tells FOX23 it’s arena football

 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers said they will soon announce a new professional sports venture for the city.

A source told FOX23 the Oilers will announce an arena football team coming to Tulsa. Tulsa was once home to an Arena Football League team, the Tulsa Talons. It left for San Antonio in 2011.

The Oilers, an ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, will host a press conference on Tuesday at the BOK Center.

The hockey team said the announcement will have a “large, positive and immediate impact on the sports landscape in Tulsa.”

