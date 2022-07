It’s well known that Polk County and its inhabitants share a love and pride for their history. The history of the conception of Polk County is one that goes back centuries. The western portion of what is now Polk County was once inhabited by the indigenous Cherokee. The tribe wasn’t known to have settlements in the area, however, it was used as a hunting ground in the warmer months. As the area became more populated with white settlers, cohabitation was leading to more and more violent clashes between settlers and the Cherokee.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO