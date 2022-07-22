DPS: Lanes cleared on Interstate 20 after crash involving multiple vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials in Central Texas are searching for 14-year-old Carmalita Jene 'Carman' Peters, whom they believe is a runaway according to the family's remarks. Peters was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at Shady Grove Park in Azle with friends, the Park County Sheriff's Office said. She initially told her father she was walking to a Dollar General around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators said they believe she was picked up from the store 90 minutes later and taken to the park.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO