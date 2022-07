GRAHAM COUNTY – The death of a Bylas woman who was missing for two weeks before being found just feet off the northern shoulder of U.S. Highway 70 has been ruled accidental. Investigators have deemed that Eva Joy Martinez walked into the roadway on the evening of Sept. 24, 2021, and was struck by a westbound, 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck. The impact of the collision knocked Martinez into the bushes to the north of the roadway, where she would lie waiting to be found for the next two weeks.

3 DAYS AGO