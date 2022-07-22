Curiosity Daily Podcast: Explorers Club - Natalie Schmitt

Shark Week: The Podcast, goes behind the scenes of the Shark Week special, Jaws vs The Blob. Host Luke Tipple, chats with one of the stars of the show, Madison Stewart aka Shark Girl to discuss the beauty of great white sharks and the dangers looming in their habitat due to “The Blob”, a mass of warm water in the Northern Pacific linked to climate change and the shifting ocean ecosystems. Maddie talks about her time at Baja California’s Guadalupe Island where she studied the unusual presence of juvenile great white sharks and recounted her harrowing dive in the not-so-safe shark cage.
