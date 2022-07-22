ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Curiosity Daily Podcast: Explorers Club - Natalie Schmitt

Discovery
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow Curiosity Daily on your favorite podcast app to get smarter with...

www.discovery.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
Discovery

Shark Week: The Podcast – The Huge “Blob” Threatening Great White Sharks

Shark Week: The Podcast, goes behind the scenes of the Shark Week special, Jaws vs The Blob. Host Luke Tipple, chats with one of the stars of the show, Madison Stewart aka Shark Girl to discuss the beauty of great white sharks and the dangers looming in their habitat due to “The Blob”, a mass of warm water in the Northern Pacific linked to climate change and the shifting ocean ecosystems. Maddie talks about her time at Baja California’s Guadalupe Island where she studied the unusual presence of juvenile great white sharks and recounted her harrowing dive in the not-so-safe shark cage.
ANIMALS
Discovery

Behind the Laughs: Jackass Shark Week 2.0

Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark, Zach Holmes and Poopies are back to finish what they started. After the guys went on a terrifying Shark Week mission last year, the boys head out to get their friend poopies over his fear of sharks. Stream Jackass Shark Week 2.0 now...
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers Club#Documentary#Curiosity Daily Podcast
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Ad Astra Free Online

Cast: Brad Pitt Tommy Lee Jones Ruth Negga John Ortiz Liv Tyler. The near future, a time when both hope and hardships drive humanity to look to the stars and beyond. While a mysterious phenomenon menaces to destroy life on planet Earth, astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across the immensity of space and its many perils to uncover the truth about a lost expedition that decades before boldly faced emptiness and silence in search of the unknown.
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

The BBC is making a three-part Mark Zuckerberg documentary for Facebook’s 20th anniversary

The BBC has already started preparing for Facebook's 20th anniversary in 2024: The broadcaster has announced that its factual entertainment team has commissioned a three-part documentary about Mark Zuckerberg and the social network he founded. Facebook's story is pretty well-known at this point, and it's common knowledge that Zuckerberg originally designed it to connect students at Harvard. And that the Winklevoss twins sued the Meta chief, claiming he stole their idea. BBC, however, aims to present a "definitive account" of Mark Zuckerberg and the social network he founded.
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story Free Online

Cast: Vince Vaughn Christine Taylor Ben Stiller Rip Torn Justin Long. When megalomaniacal White Goodman, the owner of a trendy, high-end fitness center, makes a move to take over the struggling local gym run by happy-go-lucky Pete La Fleur, there's only one way for La Fleur to fight back: dodgeball. Aided by a dodgeball guru and Goodman's attorney, La Fleur and his rag-tag team of underdogs launch a knock-down, drag-out battle in which the winner takes all.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Podcast
UPI News

Roku to launch original series 'Idea House: Mountain Modern'

July 25 (UPI) -- Entertainment company Roku announced Monday that it would be launching a new original series, Idea House: Mountain Modern, this Thursday. The series, which will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel, will feature 11 episodes that will drop weekly through Oct. 13, Roku said. The series will...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy