Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire case

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 42-year-old Nevada man has pleaded guilty for his role in helping arrange the 2018 kidnapping and murder of...

keyt.com

KEYT

Man tied to officer’s attack pleads guilty to lesser charges

A West Virginia man initially charged with attacking a police officer who died after the U.S. Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor offenses. George Tanios was indicted on felony charges last year but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two misdemeanors. Tanios and a Pennsylvania man, Julian Khater, were charged with conspiring to assault Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. A medical examiner determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Prosecutors also extended an offer for Khater to plead guilty to a felony assault charge. Khater hasn’t decided whether to accept it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Man sentenced to 1 year for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man who admitted to calling in a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol has been sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail. Attorney General Dana Nessel says 49-year-old Michael Varrone of Charlotte pleaded guilty last month to false report or threat of bomb/harmful device.
MICHIGAN STATE
KEYT

2 dead, 10 injured in SUV rollover near US-Mexico border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say two people have died and 10 were injured when the SUV they were traveling in rolled over about eight miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border. A thirteenth person also was in the Chevy Tahoe but it’s unclear whether that person was injured. New Mexico State Police on Wednesday confirmed the two fatalities, but didn’t respond to requests for comment on whether law enforcement officers had been pursuing the SUV when the rollover happened. Federal officials say U.S. Border Patrol agents provided assistance at the crash scene, but declined to specify what type of help they provided or whether its agents had pursued the SUV.
ACCIDENTS
KEYT

Alabama gov: Execution set despite wishes of victim’s family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will proceed with plans to execute a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare the inmate’s life. Ivey told reporters Wednesday that she has no plans to call off Thursday evening’s scheduled lethal injection of Joe Nathan James Jr. The inmate was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1994 shooting death of Faith Hall in Birmingham. Hall’s daughters, who were just 3 and 6 when their mother was killed _ along with Hall’s brother _ had urged that the sentence be changed to life in prison.
ALABAMA STATE
Colorado State
Nevada State
Crime & Safety
Vermont State
Vermont Crime & Safety
KEYT

Massachusetts lawmakers OK sweeping abortion access bill

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have approved a sweeping abortion bill. It aims in part to build a firewall protecting access to the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The bill approved Tuesday would protect abortion providers and people seeking abortions from actions taken by other states. That includes barring the governor from extraditing anyone charged in another state, unless the acts for which extradition was sought would be punishable by Massachusetts law. The bill also says that access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care is protected by the Massachusetts Constitution. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KEYT

Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has emerged as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry dropped out of the race Wednesday. Other Democrats remain in the Aug. 9 primary. Polls showed Lasry had been running tight with Barnes. But Lasry told The Associated Press that Barnes pulled ahead in recent weeks and there was no way he could catch him in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year.
MADISON, WI
KEYT

New York moving ahead with ‘congestion pricing’ toll plan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday a long-delayed environmental assessment should be released by federal regulators next month, to be followed by public hearings. The MTA also named the members of a board that will decide the plan’s pricing, discounts and exemptions. The money from the tolls will fund the MTA’s subway and bus improvements. Some lawmakers in New Jersey have said the plan is unfair because motorists already pay tolls at bridges and tunnels, and they have proposed legislation to blunt its impact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Burgum calls for security review of Chinese firm’s project

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is pressing federal officials to expedite a review of a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant to ensure it is not detrimental to national security. Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks has stirred some opponents to raise fears of espionage due to its close proximity to the U.S. Air Force base there. City Administrator Todd Feland says the company voluntarily submitted a formal request Monday to have federal officials review the project. He says the city and the company continue to be “100%” behind the project, even with growing opposition.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KEYT

Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Volkswagen has begun production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant. The German automaker said in a news release that it plans to ramp up production in Chattanooga of the ID.4 electric compact SUV to 7,000 cars per month in the fourth quarter of this year. It hopes to increase that rate next year. The kickoff comes after Volkswagen announced an $800 million investment in the company’s manufacturing of electric vehicles in North America at the Chattanooga plant in 2019. The company says it is hiring more than 1,000 production team workers there through the end of the year. Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs more than 4,000 people.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KEYT

Grass fires burn more homes in drought-ravaged North Texas

A grass fire spread to at least nine homes in a rural North Texas subdivision in the second such fire in as many days to strike the drought-ravaged region. Crews from multiple fire departments worked in temperatures above 100 degrees to contain and extinguish the Tuesday afternoon fire in the rural Rendon community, southeast of Fort Worth. Video from the scene showed homes fully involved in flames. No injuries were immediately reported. The fire comes a day after a grass fire spread into a subdivision in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs. Twenty-six homes were damaged, nine of them destroyed.
TEXAS STATE

