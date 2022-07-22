ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles unveil new alternate all-black helmet for 2022 NFL season

By Glenn Erby
 5 days ago
After allowing four other teams to unveil their new uniforms and helmets, the Eagles have unveiled their new all-black alternate helmets for the world to see.

Star wide receiver DeVonta stated that the move to a new helmet was something the team has wanted for some time now.

“It’s something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform.”

The team wore their alternate black pants and jersey combination twice in 2021. Both times, the team defeated its opponents, outscoring the Giants and Saints by double digits.

Expect more of that with the new helmet addition as the team awaits the return to Kelly Green in 2023.

IN THIS ARTICLE
