Trump, Pence to hold dueling rallies in Arizona

Phoenix will be sweltering Friday, expected to reach a high of 115 degrees, and the political heat here may be just as uncomfortable, with former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence holding dueling rallies for opposing candidates in the upcoming Republican primary race for governor. With...
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but “no one explained any of it to me.” The testimony by Griner, came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home the WNBA star and another jailed American, Paul Whelan in a sharp reversal of previous policy. Details...
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched her political career being tough on China -- a new congresswoman who dared to unfurl a pro-democracy banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square during a 1991 visit with other U.S. lawmakers shortly after the student massacre. More than 30 years later, her interest in traveling to Taiwan presents a powerful diplomatic capstone. It has also contributed to tensions at the highest levels in Washington and Beijing among officials who worry a trip could prove provocative. As the U.S. balances its high-stakes relations with China, whether Pelosi will lead a delegation trip to Taiwan remains unknown. But what is certain is that Pelosi’s decision will be a defining foreign policy and human rights moment for the U.S. and its highest-ranking lawmaker with a long tenure leading the House. “This is part of who the speaker is,” said Samuel Chu, president of The Campaign for Hong Kong, a Washington-based advocacy organization.
July 27 (Reuters) - A North Dakota judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of the state's "trigger" ban on abortions, allowing the lone abortion provider in the state to resume services after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion.
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer worth hundreds of billions of dollars to lower prescription drug prices, raise taxes, combat climate change and invest in renewable energy. The bill represents a slimmer version of a massive domestic spending plan dubbed Build Back Better, which was a central pillar of Joe Biden’s first-term agenda.The legislation would raise money through a 15 per cent corporate minimum tax; prescription drug pricing reform; enforcement through the Internal Revenue Service; and closing what is called the Carried Interest Loophole, which allows partners at private investment...
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced her resignation this week effective Aug. 5, citing health concerns that prevent her from fulfilling the role until her current term ends in December.
Vice Mayor Ken Watkins will fill the role of mayor, vacating his position on the Kingman City Council which will remain empty until the next election...
