Jessica Alba Says Marvel Films Are "Still Quite Caucasian" Even Years After Her "Fantastic Four" Films

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Jessica Alba thinks Marvel needs to do better in the diversity department.

Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Back when Jessica appeared in the Fantastic Four flicks in the early 2000s, diversity was nearly nonexistent in superhero movies.

20thcentfox / © 20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

And now, even years later, Jessica believes the studio is still lacking diverse representation.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"Even if you look at the Marvel movies — that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s sort of the family thing — it’s still quite Caucasian," Jessica told Glamour UK .

Walt Disney Co. / © Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection

She says that she was "one of the few back in the day," but things didn't really get significantly better when "Marvel was sold to Disney."

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"It's still quite...more of the same," Jessica shared.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Even though Marvel has made some strides to diversify in recent years with films like Black Panther and Shang-Chi , Jessica says there's still room for improvement.

@blackpanther / Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via instagram.com

"I just think more for the younger people who are coming up, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important for them to see the world onscreen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as entertainers; it reflects the world that they’re in," Jessica concluded.

Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images for RH

You can read all that Jessica had to say here .

