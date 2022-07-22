SD Worx all in for Vollering in Tour de France Femmes

SD Worx's team manager Danny Stam has emphasised that the team will be aiming at nothing less than the overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The team has been assembled around Demi Vollering 's attempt at the general classification, with the yellow jersey a priority above all else.

"With Demi Vollering we are going for the overall win," said Stam. "It would be an insult to our ambition if we did not aim for a Tour win. The green jersey with Lotte Kopecky is also a goal if it fits into our plans for the final victory."

Vollering has made no secret of her plans to target the Tour de France Femmes this year, shaping her training and racing all season around the race. As a result, there is a lot of expectation on the Dutch rider, but Stam has belief in the team around her.

"Of course, there is a lot of pressure involved," Stam said. "The outside world expects her to win the Tour. But, Demi will have the necessary competition for the final victory.

"The yellow jersey will not be a given, but Demi has done everything to be ready and we will start with a top team in France to support her."

Though Vollering will be the team's number one rider, they also have a strong climber and possible second option for the overall in Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, who has twice finished second at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

"With Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio we have a second hurdle in the fire," Stam said. "I see the fact that we have two contenders for the overall win as an advantage. If someone has a problem, you still have someone in reserve. It is interesting to have two riders with Ashleigh and Demi who can go far in a final with a lot of climbing. That has always been the strength of this team."

Lotte Kopecky could be a contender for the green jersey, but Stam suggested this would only be a focus if it fits in with the team's ambitions for the overall. The Belgian has marked out stage 3's uphill finish as one she wants to win, then a decision will be made about the green jersey.

"Time will tell whether yellow and green are compatible," he said. "After three stages we will have an idea if Lotte plays a role in the battle for the green jersey. Then we can see if it pays off to spend energy on the intermediate sprints. We have a team that is good on all terrains, that gives us several cards to play."

Decisions may have to be made about Kopecky on some of the Tour's trickier stages, day's that would suit her but where Vollering will need to be kept out of danger. The Strade Bianche winner may be looking at the gravel roads of stage 4, but may have to put the team's GC ambitions first.

"The danger lies in the other stages," Stam said. "In the gravel stage for example... You can't win the Tour there, but you can definitely lose it."

