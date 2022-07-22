ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

I Still Can’t Believe They Called A School Assembly To Show Us A Derek Jeter Ad

By Kathryn Xu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be clear, I have not watched the silly little Derek Jeter baseball documentary on ESPN, nor do I plan to, on account of having self-respect. I only learned today that it was called The Captain. The only review I’ve seen is what Chris—who had made the unfortunate sacrifice of watching...

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Daniel Vogelbach Comments On His New Mets Home

The New York Mets welcomed a newcomer over the weekend when first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old slugger is hitting .229 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and a .769 OPS. The Mets picked him up in hopes of adding some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Manny Machado was so upset with Angel Hernandez

Manny Machado was so upset with Angel Hernandez during his San Diego Padres’ 8-5 loss to the New York Mets on “Sunday Night Baseball.”. Machado went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored in the loss. The San Diego third baseman was batting in the top of the sixth and had a 0-2 count. He did a check swing on a changeup inside. The pitch may have caught Machado in the hand, but that didn’t matter. On an appeal, first base umpire Hernandez said Machado went around with a swing and called him out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Nick Cortés Jr. Is Engaged! Meet Alondra Esteras Russy, the MLB All-Star’s Fiancée

Nestor Cortés Jr. is enjoying his breakout MLB season with the New York Yankees and made his All-Star debut this month. But nothing could top the professional achievements better than a special occasion on the personal front. Alondra Esteras Russy, better known as Nestor Cortés Jr.’s girlfriend, is now his fiancée! They announced their engagement during All-Star week, and fans are ecstatic. Newer fans want to know more about who the Yankees WAG is and her background. So we reveal details about Nestor Cortés Jr’s wife-to-be in this Alondra Esteras Russy wiki.
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

Trying to figure out what Chaim Bloom is thinking

For a Red Sox team that needed the All-Star break to come a week before it eventually did, matters have not improved. Time hasn’t healed their many roster wounds nor has it calmed their erratic and losing play on the field. As Tom Brady once famously said after losing the 2012 AFC Championship at home to the Baltimore Ravens, “We picked a bad day to have a bad day.”
BOSTON, MA

