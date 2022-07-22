ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators Goaltending Future Bright in Prospect Yaroslav Askarov

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Nashville Predators fans to get a glimpse of the team's goaltending future happened to be a gaggle of pre-teens attending a summer hockey workout at Centennial Sportsplex. Yaroslav Askarov didn't disappoint and that was before he actually set foot on the ice. The 11th overall pick in...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

The Wright Call

On draft night, Kraken 2022 top draft pick Shane Wright received a text from 2021 first-rounder Matty Beniers within five minutes after GM Ron Francis announced Wright's name. Then, a bit later, Kraken veterans Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle phoned. Same goes over the ensuing 24 hours, when the young center heard by audio or text from alternate captains Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz, plus leading scorer Jared McCann.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Heinen agrees to one-year, $1 million contract with Penguins

Forward had 33 points last season with Pittsburgh, which did not give him qualifying offer. Danton Heinen agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million contract to remain with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The 27-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent after the Penguins did not give him a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Tuomaala Learning from Adversity

The 2021-22 season did not go the way Samu Tuomaala envisioned it. Heading into the campaign, the Flyers' 2021 second-round pick 46th overall, hoped to play in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Oulu, Finland, native showed flashes of promise in training camp with the Flyers...
NHL
NHL

Tkachuk wants to play for Panthers 'for the rest of my career'

Forward committed to future with new team after arriving in trade with Flames. Matthew Tkachuk said he had the Florida Panthers at the top of his list when he decided he wouldn't re-sign long-term with the Calgary Flames. "I want to be here for the rest of my career," Tkachuk...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers announce ECHL affiliation with Fort Wayne Komets

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers announced their ECHL affiliate for the 2022-23 season will be the Fort Wayne Komets. The team had a previous affiliation with the Komets from 1988 to 1990. Dating back to 1952, Fort Wayne has grown to become a hockey staple in Indiana, winning 10 championships...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Fedotov
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Jonathan Bernier
Person
Pekka Rinne
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Yaroslav Askarov
NHL

Huberdeau 'open' to signing long-term contract with Flames

Forward, who was acquired from Panthers, can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has gotten over the initial shock of being traded to the Calgary Flames and said he's open to the idea of staying long-term with his new team. The 29-year-old forward was acquired by the...
NHL

Canes Re-Sign Mattheos To One-Year Deal

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Stelio Mattheos to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay Mattheos $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with an $85,000 guarantee.
NHL
NHL

Blues sign Kostin to one-year contract

The St. Louis Blues have signed restricted free agent Klim Kostin to a one-year, one-way contract. Kostin, 23, split time between the Blues and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season. In 40 games in the NHL, Kostin recorded four goals and five assists (nine points). In Springfield, Kostin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

SvoNotes: Will Gaudreau and Laine play on the same line?

It's a bit early to talk lineups, but the two stars seem to want to shine together. As Brad Larsen sat down to chat with the media July 14 at Johnny Gaudreau's introductory press conference, the first question from a reporter was, "Can I get your lines for opening night?"
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators
NHL

Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

30-year-old defenseman had procedure to repair torn Achilles tendon. Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 things we learned at 2022 Prospect Camp

The St. Louis Blues' annual prospect camp ended on July 14 - just as NHL Free Agency was heating up. The 32 prospects at Centene Community Ice Center that week each had their own takeaways. For some, it was their first taste of what professional training would entail, and for others it was a chance to impress the organization and make a push for an NHL roster spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Q&A Highlights: Owen Beck and Lane Hutson

MONTREAL -- Owen Beck and Lane Hutson got a taste of what it's like to be a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization during the team's development camp, and it did not disappoint. The two 2022 second-round picks shared their thoughts on the four-day affair at the Bell Sports Complex...
NHL
NHL

Recapping the Impact of the Predators 2022 Offseason

An Overview of Nashville's Signings, Draft Picks and Free Agency Acquisitions. The 2022 Nashville Predators offseason has been like a furious game of "Red Light, Green Light," with moves coming at the most unexpected times. It's certainly been busy with the Preds stockpiling talent in trades, free agency and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

'IT GIVES YOU A BOOST'

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
NHL

Luke Hughes: I'll Be Ready | FEATURE

The youngest Hughes brother is preparing for his sophomore season at Michigan. Luke Hughes talks a lot about the path, the path to making it to the NHL. It involves the plan to play a second year at Michigan and to compete at two World Junior tournaments in less than five months. The path includes all areas of growth, size, mind, and maturity. The path to make it, eventually, to the NHL. Plans can vary, but it provides a roadmap.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NHL

Benning looking to continue family's NHL legacy with Panthers

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Michael Benning's quest to extend his family's NHL legacy continues to move full speed ahead. The 20-year-old defenseman, who was selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round (No. 95) of the 2020 NHL Draft, is coming off an impressive sophomore season at the University of Denver that ended with him scoring the game-winning goal in the NCAA championship game against Minnesota State.
NHL
NHL

Ducks Sign Defenseman Juolevi to One-Year Contract

The Ducks have signed defenseman Olli Juolevi to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2022-23 NHL season. Juolevi, 24 (5/5/98), has appeared in 41 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida and Vancouver, recording 2-1=3 points with six penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 182-pound defenseman combined for 18 contests with Detroit and Florida in 2021-22. He also earned one assist (0-1=1) in three American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Charlotte Checkers, Florida's primary development affiliate.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy