THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Top 100 retailer Conn’s HomePlus is adding to its Florida store count with a new showroom in Pinellas Park. The 40,000-square-foot showroom, which opens July 29, is located at The Shoppes at Park Place at 7300 US Highway 19 North. It joins 13 Conn’s HomePlus stores throughout Florida and brings the retailer’s total number of stores to more than 160 locations across 15 states.

1 DAY AGO