Telescopes at Walmart: Deals on the best models from Celestron and others

There's a huge range of telescopes at Walmart so scoping out the right one for you can be a little trickier than first thought. Despite this, we've scoped out the very best that Walmart has to offer and put it in this handy guide. We've even included some buying advice at the bottom of this page to help you with your search.

Walmart is home to some of the best telescope deals out there and they even stock some of the best telescopes available on the market. Although there are a lot of telescopes at Walmart, and a lot of telescope deals too, it's hard to look past the sheer number of Celestron telescope deals available.

Despite this, if you know what make of telescope you normally like, and there aren't any on sale at Walmart, you can check out our brand specific guides for Sky-Watcher telescope deals , Meade telescope deals and Orion telescope deals .

If you're looking for some great telescopes at a discount, you can always check out our guides for the best budget telescopes under $500 and the best telescopes for kids , some of which you can pick up from Walmart. We've also included some buying advice to give those who need it a little guidance. However, if you want to check out the best telescopes at Walmart and the top deals, read our round-up below.

Telescopes at Walmart: Best deals

Celestron AstroMaster 70EQ | RRP: $299.95 | Now: $149



Walmart has knocked over $150 off the price of this beginner-friendly refractor telescope, which is great for seeing things like the moon and nearby planets. The AstroMaster line has been designed for people who want to use telescopes both for stargazing and terrestrial purposes. This model comes with two eyepieces and has an equatorial mount, making it easier to track objects across the night sky. View Deal

Celestron 22401 Inspire 70AZ Refractor Telescope | RRP $299.95 | Now $199.99



This beginner's telescope is more than $100 off at Walmart. With an aperture of 70 mm you can pick up the brightest planets and the moon. It also comes with a very strong mount and precision focus to get the most out of your observing time. View Deal

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80 AZ: Now: $229



This telescope can connect with a smartphone to pivot to celestial objects. A robust altazimuth mount allows for easy movement between objects, and you'll be able to see planets, large galaxies and the moon through this 80mm refractor.

Note: While this isn't technically a deal, this telescope was previously on sale for this exact price, so we've decided to keep this telescope here. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ | MSRP: $129.95 | Now: $98



Save over $31 on this refractor telescope, which is perfect for beginners hoping to look at the moon and nearby planets. It features an alt-azimuth mount, which makes it a bit cheaper than equatorial models, and comes with two eyepieces. View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster LT 60AZ | MSRP: $249.95 | Now: $149.99

Save $100 on a good refractor option for beginners. This comprehensive kit includes two eyepieces (10 and 20mm), three filters and a compact carrying case to boot.



View Deal

Celestron Travel Scope 80 | RRP: $199.95 | Now: $119.99



Get $80 off this refractor telescope, which boasts a lightweight frame that makes it easy to carry. It comes with two eyepieces, offering magnifications of 20x and 40x, and you’ll also get a free custom backpack to store your scope and accessories. Perfect for viewing both planets and bright deep-sky objects, it’s a great model for beginners or those who like to stargaze while they camp. View Deal

Celestron FirstScope Telescope 60mm was: $102.52 now $77.67 .

Save nearly $25 on a high-quality entry-level telescope. It's lightweight and very portable making it easy to take wherever you go. It's easy to use and set up nature as well as it's price means it's an ideal telescope for beginners. View Deal

Celestron Nexstar 6SE computerized telescope and filter kit $1599 now $1299

Save $300 and get a reduced price on a sophisticated computerized telescope bundle. A good-sized aperture and objective lens means you'll get crystal clear views of whatever it is you want to see in the night sky. You'll find it thanks to the software and database that comes with the telescope - featuring over 40,000 celestial objects and you get eyepieces, planetary filters and an aluminum case. View Deal

Buying advice

(Image credit: Celestron)

When it comes to buying a telescope you need to consider two main factors: Your budget and what you're wanting to view. There are three main types of telescopes out there, and figuring out what you want to view will help you decide what type of telescope you will need. There are refractors, reflectors and catadioptric telescopes.

For beginners, refractor telescopes are often a popular choice due to their easy to maintain and use style. They're often mounted to alt-azimuth mounts so they're straightforward to use and the mounts themselves are easy to manufacture so the price tends to be cost-effective too. They're best used for focussing on specific targets like moons and planets due to the fact that they're good for showing high-magnified and high-contrast images.

Reflector telescopes tend to have larger apertures and are better for low-magnification targets like nebulas and galaxies. You get two types of reflector telescope: Dobsonians and Newtonians, although there’s some crossover between these. In brief, though, Dobsonians are easier to maintain and often found attached to the alt-azimuth mount. Newtonians are more commonly affixed to equatorial mounts, which allow you to follow the rotation of the night sky more accurately, but they require more upkeep.

Finally, catadioptric telescopes fix issues found in both of the above types of scope – such as chromatic aberration and the coma effect – and they are typically equipped with a GoTo system. These systems are essentially mini computers that align your telescope to particular night sky objects. You get two types of catadioptrics, the Schmidt-Cassegrain and the Maksutov-Cassegrain. As a general rule, the Maksutov-Cassegrain is better for viewing planets, while the Schmidt-Cassegrain models are a little more versatile and feature bigger apertures, so they’re preferred by astrophotographers.

