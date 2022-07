The Hundred has expedited the development of England’s young Commonwealth Games cricket stars, believes new Northern Superchargers captain Hollie Armitage.Friday will mark the debut of women’s cricket in the Games, with Lisa Keightley’s Twenty20 squad boasting a number of names who played their way to standout status in last summer’s inaugural 100-ball experiment.Birmingham Phoenix’s 20-year-old fast bowler Issy Wong and 17-year-old Oval Invincibles breakout talent Alice Capsey are among those who could help lead England to Birmingham gold before the women’s Hundred begins on August 11.“It’s great for women’s cricket,” Armitage told PA news agency. “Being able to play in...

