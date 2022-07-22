Lincoln Beer’s Ale, Pilsner Win Contests

First published in the July 23 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale hosted its popular annual Cruise Night last Saturday along Brand Boulevard, which was closed off for pedestrians to enjoy the event. More than 400 pre-1985 classic cars and, new for this year, modified import and exotic cars were on display and showcasing their equipment as 45,000-50,000 attendees took in the sights and enjoyed live performances by Bob Seger tribute band “Turn the Page,” Beach Boys tribute band “Surfin’” and Santana tribute band “Smooth.” The 27th annual Cruise Night also included a fireworks show. For more information, visit glendalecruisenight.com.

