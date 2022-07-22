ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Lincoln Beer’s Ale, Pilsner Win Contests

By Zane Hill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the July 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Lincoln Beer Co., a Burbank-based brewery, recently took home a third-place award in the California State Fair Commercial Craft competition. The brewery’s Cream Ale placed third in the American-style cream ales...

