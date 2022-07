The Village of Brockport and MVP Health Care will host a Grand Opening for the new MVP Health Care Fitness Court at Corbett Park on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:00 am. The new Fitness Court® is a free, open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages and abilities in mind, the Fitness Court allows users of all fitness levels to move at their own pace, with a seven-movement workout. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court is a result of a partnership launched this spring between MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign to activate public spaces and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO