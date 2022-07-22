ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World champs Kneirim and Frazier to compete at Skate America

By Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — World pairs champions Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier will begin their figure skating season at Skate America in late October, where 15-year-old world junior champ Isabeau Levito also will be making her...

