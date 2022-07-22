World champs Kneirim and Frazier to compete at Skate America

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — They all had stories about how the distance runner known as “Pre” gave them motivation. How they considered it an honor to race in his backyard, in his signature event, at one of the biggest track meets in the world. The presence of the late Steve Prefontaine looms large around these parts. This is the house that Pre built (even if Hayward Field has been renovated and resurfaced). The 5,000 meters was Pre’s race. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway ran the final at world championships Sunday in a way Pre might have done it himself — racing not only to win, but to dictate the way the race would be run. “I couldn’t think of a better place to win than here,” Ingebrigtsen said after he won in 13 minutes, 9.24 seconds.

