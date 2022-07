LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night shooting incident that injured two people, including a 10-year-old girl. According to a release from Det. Steve Stechschulte, police were called to the vicinity of South Cole and West Spring Streets at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to find the girl and a 21-year-old male suffering gunshot wounds. The initial investigation revealed that a gathering was dispersing at a house at that intersection when at least one gunman started shooting at the crowd. Along with the two gunshot victims, multiple vehicles and a house were also struck by gunfire.

LIMA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO