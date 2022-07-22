ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Against Restaurant QR Codes

By Jordan McGillis
City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants supply physical nourishment, but their ultimate contribution to life is spiritual. From the bonds forged with dining partners to the camaraderie shared with fellow patrons to the banter exchanged with staff, dining out is a social, aesthetic experience. But QR codes are ruining it. More than a superficial nuisance, they...

www.city-journal.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qr Codes#Smartphone#Food Drink
