Against Restaurant QR Codes

I've been an avid Diet Coke drinker for as long as I can remember. But through the years, I've tried to intersperse my obsession with healthier alternatives. In all honesty, they usually didn't stick. Rarely would I try something that would impact me in a way that a cold bottle of DC would. That is until I got my hands on the social media-famous Olipop. Based in Oakland, California, and launched in 2018, the brand describes itself as a "new kind of soda." It was created to taste just like soda — and it does! — with that same sweet flavor and fizzy bubbles that many of us know and love. But what separates it from the pack, remarkably so, is that it's full of plant fiber and prebiotics to support your digestive and gut health. And here's the best part: The flavors are so good. (And did I mention the cans are cute?) Ahead, I break down everything you need to know about the brand and which flavors you need to scoop up stat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO