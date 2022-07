Brenna is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Brenna is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Brenna is about 10 months old and is a spayed female. She came to CCHS when her previous family just had too many cats and kittens to care for. Brenna is a pretty girl with a short-haired Brown Tabby coat, plus she has beautiful eyes.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO