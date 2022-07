When it comes to supporting amateur racers, Mazda Motorsports excels. In addition to the well-known contingency and parts programs, Mazda Motorsports supports young racers through the SCCA First Gear Mazda Challenge. The First Gear Mazda Challenge (FGMC) was designed for SCCA First Gear members under the age of 25 (for this season, the age cutoff was the end of January 2022) who race Hoosier Super Tour events in the Spec Miata class. The point leader each year earns a free entry to that season’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs in Spec Miata and a free pass to the first round of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO