ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Clark Kent' look-alike becomes centre of attention at January 6 hearing

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

During Thursday's January 6 hearing , an unidentified Superman lookalike captured people's hearts, causing the hashtag "Clark Kent" to trend on Twitter.

The man in question was seated right behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.

The DC Extended Universe was sporting a sleek navy suit and glasses — earning him comparisons to Superman's bespectacled reporter alter-ego, Clark Kent.

One wrote: "Ok, yes, Trump is guilty....BUT WHO IS THIS...Ok, Clark Kent!! #January6thHearing."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence at the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet," another wrote referencing the fictional character's day job at a news outlet.

A third wrote: "You know the #January6thHearing is a big deal when Clark Kent of all people is skipping San Diego Comic-Con for it."

Even Bravo host Andy Cohen was curious to know who the man was.

"Who on earth is this? #IsHeSeeingAnybody" Cohen asked.

Yashar Ali, a writer for New York Magazine , teased that he knew who the man was but didn't reveal his source.

He only noted that the man was taken.

"The good-looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single.

"That's all I will say, and that's all you need to know!"

The political Clark Kent's identity is still unknown following the hearing in which the House Select Committee investigated former President Donald Trump's activities during the insurrection of Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

The hearing showed that Trump refused to say that he "lost the election" in new footage that saw him going over his speech.

Radio transmissions from frightened Secret Service agents were also shown. They worried about their safety and that of former vice president Mike Pence .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yashar Ali
Person
Selena
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Newsweek

'Titanic' Actor David Warner Dead at Age 80, Family Confirms

Titanic actor David Warner has died at the age of 80 from a cancer-related illness, his family said. "Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," the family told Newsweek in a statement. The message continued: "He will be missed hugely by us,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Lachlan Murdoch Helped Daddy Rupert Divorce Jerry Hall

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, our media newsletter that pulls back the curtain to reveal what’s really going on inside the world’s most powerful navel-gazing industry. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Mega-mogul...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look Alike#Bravo
Deadline

‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Up In Costume, Rumbling Hall H With Exclusive Footage Featuring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson, going back to his WWE days, always know how to make an entrance, and Saturday morning was no exception as the action star, fully clad as DC superhero Black Adam, was elevated into Comic-Con’s Hall H as the speakers shook the room to its core. Adorn around attendees’ necks were Black Adam lightning lights which flicked on when he arrived. “Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again,” boomed Johnson. #BlackAdam Entrance! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/wsdH7lgoQ1 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022 Said director Jaume Collet-Serra, “I’ve seen the movie...
NFL
IGN

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Draws Boos For His Superman Response At Comic-Con

One of the hot topics among DC fans heading into San Diego Comic-Con was whether Henry Cavill would make a surprise appearance to announce that he would be reprising his role as Superman. Those hopes were dashed when he failed to turn up at today's Warner Bros. panel, leading to the speculation that someone else might don the famous cape.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Black Adam Producer Seemingly Confirms Superman Return in DCEU

After over a decade of development, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DC project has finally been realized and the question on everyone's mind is, will Black Adam actually face off against Superman in the DC Extended Universe?. click to enlarge. Credit: WB. According to reports, Warner Bros. is adamant about hitting...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Have a Surprise Superman Announcement at Comic-Con

According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill's Rumored SDCC Appearance Seemingly Debunked

Recently, rumors started to surface online that Henry Cavill will show up at the Warner Bros. panel in this year's San Diego Comic-Con and possibly announce his return as Superman in the DCEU. A lot of fans have expressed their excitement about the possibility and hope that it will end up being true. However, it looks like you might have to put your hopes down as it seems that he might not actually appear at all.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed

There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
Indy100

Keke Palmer claps back at people trying to compare her to Zendaya

Keke Palmer is setting the record straight about her reputation and career after people on Twitter tried to compare her career to Zendaya's. Palmer, 28, is currently starring in Jordan Peele's new movie Nopeand has been praised for her performance. One person on Twitter noted that recent media attention surrounding Palmer is acting as though she is a new actress when she has been starring in television shows and movies for years.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly ‘Unwilling’ to Return as Superman

All eyes were on DC's panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con after several reports made their rounds on the internet that Henry Cavill will be making a surprise appearance at the event. According to the hot rumor which made headlines days prior to SDCC, Cavill was set to address his Superman future in the DC Extended Universe but apparently, none of it was true and the British actor no-showed the panel.
MOVIES
Indy100

Indy100

185K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy