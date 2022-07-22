Cash, French bulldog taken in follow-home robbery in Rosemead

| Photo courtesy of Alexandru Sofronie/Unsplash

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find three suspects in an armed follow-home robbery in Rosemead during which items were taken including thousands of dollars in cash and a French bulldog puppy.

The crime occurred about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Steele Street, Detective Sgt. Richard Lewis, of the sheriff’s Temple Station, told City News Service.

“The individual was followed home, we’re not sure from where, and was contacted by three individuals who stole cash and the 3-month-old French bulldog,” Lewis said.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, Lewis said. No injuries were reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, about $15,000 in cash was taken, along with a rifle and at least one cell phone, Lewis said.

No description was available of the suspects or of any vehicle they may have used, Lewis said.

Detectives were working to find any surveillance video, including ring camera footage, that might help in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Lewis at the sheriff’s Temple Station, 626-285-7171.