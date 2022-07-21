ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County Council considers prohibiting protests targeting private residences

By Asia Wilson
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b04Mh_0gpHQWqz00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County is considering an ordinance that would tell people where they can and cannot protest.

The proposed anti-picketing ordinance was introduced at the Greenville County Council meeting on Tuesday night.

It would prohibit picketing or protesting in front of a residence.

Greenville Councilman Steve Shaw introduced the new ordinance addressing the matter.

“It was based on the Supreme Court case Frisby, which oddly enough it was actual anti-abortion protesters in front of a doctor’s home, and it was found to be where that was taking the first amendment too far and it extended over into just annoying and intimidating and trying to influence in ways that the first amendment was not intended to,” said Steve Shaw, Greenville County District 20.

Shaw was inspired by a similar law in another state.

“Recently, Florida passed a law that I became aware of statewide, that just prohibited picketing outside, targeted outside of private residences. So that interested me,” Shaw said.

“More recently, I was on a trip to Washington, D.C. a couple weeks ago and I, just out of curiosity, I wanted to see where Senator Graham lives because I knew he lived close to the Capitol,” Shaw said. “I was just simply doing some research on where he lives and videos came up where they were standing in midnight with cowbells and horns and yelling and stuff like that, and I said, ‘This is a neighborhood. This isn’t the halls of Congress – in front of the local park or something like that,'” Shaw said.

“Then we have a history of it here, where actually some people’s homes were targeted here in Greenville County, like our auditor when he was on council. You know they had actually targeted his home and residence,” Shaw said.

A portion of the proposed ordinance reads as follows:

“(2) It is unlawful for a person to picket or protest before or about the dwelling of any person with
the intent to harass or disturb that person in his or her dwelling.
(3) A person who violates this section commits a misdemeanor of the second degree, punishable
by up to a $500 fine and thirty (30) days in jail per violation.
(4) Before a person may be arrested for a violation of this section, a law enforcement officer, or a
local, state, federal, or military law enforcement agency must go as near to the person as may be
done with safety and shall command any person picketing or protesting before or about the
dwelling of a person to immediately and peaceably disperse. If any such person does not
thereupon immediately and peaceably disperse, he or she may be arrested for a violation of this
section.

Greenville County’s website

John Reckenbeil, an Upstate civil rights attorney, said by law, this type of ban is constitutional.

“Yes, and this has been addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court in an Illinois case back in the 80s. And it was made very clear, that the government has an interest in protecting homeowners in their privacy of their own homes, and from people protesting and picketing outside of their homes. So, that was upheld in a 6-3 decision, and so I see it as very reasonable, especially in light of the last couple of weeks and months with the U.S. Supreme Court Justices having all of those people literally outside of their homes,” Reckenbeil said.

“I see this as something that Greenville County has every right to do,” he said.

Long-time Community Activist Bruce Wilson, doesn’t agree with the proposed ordinance.

“This is ridiculous and think about this, the sidewalk belongs to the public, so you can not restrict me from being on a sidewalk which is own by the public– and tell me I can not assemble. And the biggest thing that it is guaranteed up under our constitution, that I can assemble on a sidewalk. I don’t know where this came from. I know they’re looking at some type of issue that happened in Florida, this is not Florida,” Wilson said. “I will challenge this if they push it through,” Wilson said.

Reckenbeil said even on the sidewalk, if it’s specifically targeted at one resident, it’s a no go.

“The first amendment basically the analysis of what they call RTPM–Reasonable, Time, Place, Manner. That’s literally what the Supreme Court came up with–your right to protest. And they also talked about traditional public forums. The sidewalk is a traditional public forum, however, when you have this narrow exception to the first amendment, Justice O’Connor says in that case, that you have a right to protect a person’s privacy over a person’s right of free speech–in that narrow protected area, that is that person’s residence,” Reckenbeil said.

“So yeah, you can’t ban a person from being on the sidewalk of a county courthouse or other places, but for this specific purpose, a sidewalk outside of a person’s home, it would be a very limited protected forum,” Reckenbeil said. “If it’s specifically targeted at one resident, then that is a picketing and protest violation,” He said.

Reckenbeil said by law, people can march in neighborhoods, as long as you’re not blocking traffic.

“The Supreme Court in that case, Justice O’Connor said you can march through a neighborhood, you can put leaflets in a neighborhood, you can go and telephone people. You can literally put communications alongside mailboxes and public displays,” Reckenbeil said.

Shaw said overall, this is to protect everyone’s right to privacy in their own homes.

“It goes for you, me, everybody should be able to go home and live in peace if they’re home. And these public discussions are welcomed in public square and the public forums,” Shaw said. “But when it goes where they’re targeted people’s homes, I don’t care who it is, what side of any argument that you’re on…it’s just harassment…intimidation,” he said.

“First of all, I’m a public figure, I am,” Wilson said. “So I signed up for it and I know what it comes with. I get harassed a lot. I do, but I’m a big boy and I signed up for it and that comes along with the territory. Now when it comes to threats I get that. I’m an individual that received a lot of threats,” Wilson said. “When you start talking about threatening someone’s life, that’s different. When you start talking about someone exercising their constitutional right to protest, you have every right to do that,” he said.

Shaw said next the discussion will go to the Public Safety Committee.

“It goes to a committee, which is public safety, which we have a number of things coming up on,” Shaw said. “There will be a period–there will be a consideration of public safety committee which I don’t know the date. I believe we’re going to meet in August. But then, it has to come out of committee and it would have a second reading in front of a full council, and a third reading it would be passed. And there’s a public comment section,” Shaw said.

Click here to read more about the proposed ordinance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
furman.edu

Adair Ford Boroughs confirmed as SC’s next US attorney after Senate vote

It’s official. Furman University alumna Adair Ford Boroughs ’02 will serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. Once sworn in, Boroughs will serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the U.S. in the state.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Prosecutor fired for 'harmless' texts with Greenville juror

GREENVILLE — Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins has fired a veteran prosecutor for improperly communicating with a juror seated on another prosecutor's criminal case, conduct he said weighed heavily in a decision to offer the defendant a plea deal for a lighter sentence. However, Jeff Phillips, who was fired...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse neglected patient, stole medication, AG says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — An Upstate nurse is headed to prison after pleading guilty to several charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Kelly Morgan, 37, of Mauldin, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
spartanburg.com

OneSpartanburg Launching Political Leadership Institute to Connect Interested Candidates for Elected Office to Spartanburg County

OneSpartanburg, Inc., will launch the Political Leadership Institute this fall, designed to provide Spartanburg County residents with the knowledge needed to run for elected office. The program will connect anyone interested in running for office to key resources and programs across the county, and will highlight the political process, from...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Greenville County, SC
Government
Greenville County, SC
Society
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Manager at Upstate Correctional Institute charged for relationship with inmate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the commissary manager at Livesay Correctional Institution was recently charged for a relationship she had with an inmate. Officials said 49-year-old Vickie Renee White was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an inmate and misconduct in...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#The Supreme Court
The Post and Courier

Lawsuit filed over annexation tactics in north Spartanburg County

LANDRUM — A fight over using strip annexation to gain access to property planned for residential development in northwest Spartanburg County will be litigated by the state's Seventh Judicial Court. The city of Landrum, Graphite Metallizing Corporation and 19200 Asheville Highway, LLC, filed a complaint July 15 alleging the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

South Asheville development seeks city tax rebates

Asheville City Council is on track to beat a record this year. At their meeting of Tuesday, July 26, members will vote on whether to approve their third land use incentive grant of 2022. If they pass the measure, 2022 will have seen the most LUIG action since the affordable housing program was established.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wiproud.com

What happened to the man who allegedly fell into a South Carolina shredder?

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – What happened to Duncan Alexander “Alex” Burrell Gordon, the South Carolina man who allegedly fell into a shredder at a recycling plant?. Alex Burrell Gordon, 20, of Greer, is now presumed dead after microscopic pieces of skin, fat and bones found stuck in the recycling shredder’s conveyor belt were connected to his DNA. But not officially. His remains had been first identified by a blood test as “not human,” and so the shredder continued to run, destroying additional evidence, and perhaps, the family’s chance at closure.
GREER, SC
The Post and Courier

Why a Greenville church was painted pink in protest

GREENVILLE — The transformation happened almost overnight, a former church in a historically Black community painted all pink by a prominent Greenville real estate developer. It drew a crowd, in person and through viral posts on social media. Throughout the day on July 22 — four days after two-term...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX Carolina

2 injured after active shooter call at Greenville Co. business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured on Monday after a shooting at a business along Piedmont Highway. Deputies said they responded to an active shooter call at 1326 Piedmont Highway just after 1:00 p.m. Once they arrived, they found two victims who’d each been shot at least once. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown. Investigators said one of the victims was shot in the leg.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Owens pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2000 disappearance of Zebb Quinn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man previously charged with murder in the case of Zebb Quinn's disappearance in 2000 has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. On Monday, July 25, Robert Jason Owens pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. As part of the plea, District Attorney Todd Williams will drop a murder charge against Owens in the case.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

SC deputy hospitalized following potential fentanyl exposure

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was hospitalized Sunday night after being potentially exposed to fentanyl. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was responding to a call on Rock Moss Drive around 6:30 p.m when they were potentially exposed. Officials said the deputy is awake and alert, […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Augusta road corridor to become downtown gateway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county leaders are working on plans to make a better gateway to downtown. The stretch of road they’re eyeing is right off the I-85 south exit. It includes Augusta Road and S Pleasantburg. Tuesday leaders voted to pause any and all development in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

Walk Hendo: Pedestrian Plan Emerging﻿

Hendersonville – The City of Hendersonville seeks public input to guide its policies to make downtown even more accessible and attractive to pedestrians and for cyclists and others to better travel within the entire city. Bear figurines, chalk art, flowers, and benches beneath shady trees are among the features...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Body found along road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a person lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy