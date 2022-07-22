Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Ranked 21st Best Player in ‘PFF50’ for 2022

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Western Kentucky football coach Tyson Helton was part of Conference USA’s inaugural season in 1996, as a freshman quarterback on his father’s team at Houston that shared the first title. He was also previously an assistant coach for two other teams in the league that is now in a state of transition. The Hilltoppers have twice won nine games and been to bowl games in each of Helton’s three seasons. They were league runner-ups last season, and are among the only five of C-USA’s current 11 schools that will still be part of the league a year from now. “I’ve seen this conference recreate itself many times over, and every time it’s become stronger,” Helton said Wednesday at the league’s media day. “It’s always been an exciting conference to play in. ... I’m focused on 2022. We’ve got some great Conference USA teams that are still in the conference, so it ought to be really, really competitive.” Defending champion and preseason favorite UTSA is leaving for the American Athletic Conference next summer, along with Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and Charlotte.

