The New York Knicks traded Kemba Walker away on draft night, but it appears the former All-Star might have a new home ... one that's quite familiar to the veteran point guard. The Charlotte Hornets, who drafted Walker in 2011 while still under their Bobcats branding, are reportedly exploring a way to bring back their former franchise point guard. The Athletic was the first to report such interest.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO