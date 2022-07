It looks a thankless task for those trying to take on Nashwa in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. John and Thady Gosden's charge can arguably lay claim to being the best of her generation given how the Oaks form has worked out in recent weeks. While she plainly failed to see out 12 furlongs at Epsom having looked dangerous two furlongs out, both the first and second, Tuesday and runner-up Emily Upjohn, have massively disappointed on their next outings.

